Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.53 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,773,696 shares.

Eurasia Mining Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.85 million, a PE ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 1.31.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

