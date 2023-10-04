Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

