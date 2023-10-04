Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.79 and a 200-day moving average of $382.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

