Financial Council Asset Management Inc Sells 131 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 117.2% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

