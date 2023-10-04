Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.73 and traded as low as C$9.41. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$9.53, with a volume of 35,094 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.73.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.53 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 72.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9773399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Keith L. Ray bought 6,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,285.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

See Also

