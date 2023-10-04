First County Bank CT Purchases 2,313 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.