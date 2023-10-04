First County Bank CT Sells 144 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First County Bank CT reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.79 and its 200-day moving average is $382.85.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

