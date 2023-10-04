First National Bank Sioux Falls Invests $242,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

