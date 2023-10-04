First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.19

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.19 and traded as low as C$34.49. First National Financial shares last traded at C$34.82, with a volume of 21,629 shares trading hands.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.19.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 30.85%. On average, analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.7358892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

