Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $8.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 43,798 shares trading hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
