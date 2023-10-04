Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $8.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 43,798 shares trading hands.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 191.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 152,020 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $439,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.