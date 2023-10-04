Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FL. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Foot Locker by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 465.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

