Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 184,272 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

