Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $881,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

