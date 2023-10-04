Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 307,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

