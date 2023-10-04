Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

