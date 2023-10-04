Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.82

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 266,248 shares.

Goldplat Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.24 million, a PE ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

