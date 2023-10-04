Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.59

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.59 and traded as low as C$70.18. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$70.58, with a volume of 43,351 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.88.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$74.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.23%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.