Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.79 and its 200 day moving average is $382.85. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

