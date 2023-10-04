GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Has $78.02 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 15.4% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $78,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,846 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.01. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

