Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 521 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

