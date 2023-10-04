Hall Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 14,887 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.