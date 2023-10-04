Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 236,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

