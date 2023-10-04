Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Position Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.