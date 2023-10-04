Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

