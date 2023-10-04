Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

