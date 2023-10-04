Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after buying an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

