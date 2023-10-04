Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

