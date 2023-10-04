Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

