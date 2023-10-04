Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

