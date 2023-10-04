High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.27 and traded as low as C$1.21. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 46,705 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -20.69%.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.