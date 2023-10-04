Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 26 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $435.17 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

