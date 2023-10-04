Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.91

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.91 and traded as low as C$21.81. Information Services shares last traded at C$21.81, with a volume of 2,023 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISV. CIBC raised shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISV

Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.91.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.20 million. Information Services had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 2.0432277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.