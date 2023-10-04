Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ingevity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ingevity by 26,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

