iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 485,675 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 354,326 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

HYG opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 520.3% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $989,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

