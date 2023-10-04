Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson Controls International Stock Performance
JCI opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.43.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.
Johnson Controls International Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
