Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 41,199 shares trading hands.
Jones Soda Trading Up 4.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.21.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.
Jones Soda Company Profile
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
