Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 41,199 shares trading hands.

Jones Soda Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Soda Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.