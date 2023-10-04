Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9,314.38

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,314.38 ($112.59) and traded as low as GBX 8,520 ($102.99). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 8,800 ($106.37), with a volume of 3,757 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £588.29 million, a PE ratio of 6,717.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,314.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,564.89%.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,379 ($113.37) per share, with a total value of £375.16 ($453.48). In other Judges Scientific news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,379 ($113.37) per share, with a total value of £375.16 ($453.48). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,925 ($107.88), for a total value of £89,250 ($107,881.06). Insiders own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

