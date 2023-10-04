Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,969.64

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,969.64 ($23.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($16.92). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,405 ($16.98), with a volume of 154,230 shares traded.

KWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($32.64) to GBX 2,000 ($24.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($39.28) to GBX 2,250 ($27.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($41.70) to GBX 2,120 ($25.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,412.50 ($29.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,969.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,883.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

