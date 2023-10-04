Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $35,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

