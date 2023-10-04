Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,332,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,147,000 after buying an additional 239,038 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.