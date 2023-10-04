Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.77.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Livent has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Livent by 100.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Livent by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Livent by 68.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

