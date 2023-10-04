Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 372.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in GATX by 6.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.98 and a 52 week high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. GATX’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

