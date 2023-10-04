Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,900 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 748.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $11,682,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,484,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

