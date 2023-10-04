Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ESE opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.