Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,900 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 214,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

