Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,600 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

