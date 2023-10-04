Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,600 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,244 shares of company stock worth $2,170,919. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

