Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,900 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

