Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,200 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,775,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,105,000 after acquiring an additional 228,393 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,402,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,697,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,636.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,251. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

