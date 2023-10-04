Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,200 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,760,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $15,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,349,000 after acquiring an additional 606,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

